This just in from GOD: Trump will NOT DESTROY AMERICA. America will destroy him!

By EatThe Press - Don't Read It!
Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:48 AM
You know who he is. Never speak his name.

This morning, right after I took my Trump, and wiped by Pence, I got the call. It was brief, forceful and commanding:   Trump will NOT DESTROY AMERICA. America will destroy him!

I thought, in the interest of fair play, transparency and trans genders, that I should pass it along with my "Morning Trump". While washing my hair later, don't you know, I got another CALL.  This time God told me that FATHER GUIDO is his contact man, here, on this plane, and all questions about plane geometry should be directed to Father Guido, in care of Saint Rotisserie! If the good father is drunk, again, just leave a message, but, be sure to send MONEY, other wise you will be condemned to burn in HELL, in a cell next to Trump.Don't complain to me, I am only the messenger, and, besides, I don't get paid much.

