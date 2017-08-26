Newsvine

The Republican Congress passes new protocol procedures! Everyone, not just women, will be greeted by grabbing them by the genitalia.

By EatThe Press - Don't Read It!
Sat Aug 26, 2017 6:18 PM
In a block buster show of unity, the GOP House passed the New White House Protocol Procedures Bill, which the Republican controlled Senate is schedule to approve upon receipt, according to our "sauces", Linda Loves Shoelaces, our D.C. part time reporter, and full time "hooker".

Linda started that Mc Connell, or, someone that looks that a turtle said,  "We want to demonstrate to the world that we are equal opportunity sexual predators without an ounce of sense in our head".  Linda stated that Senator Mitch Mc Connell demonstrated the new procedure upon greeting Lindsey Graham, who giggled like a little school girl and nearly swooned when he was grabbed.Senator Graham added, "This is something I have wanted since arriving in Washington, D.C. Back home that is all we do".Political pundits are predicting that the new handshake will replace tattoos in popularity with the Trump Supporters in the "Deep South".

