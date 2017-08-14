Have you had your "TRUMP", today?

The Center of Disease Control, or, someone with the initials of CDC, issued a "dire health warning" for all of America, according to the not so bright folks at Eat The Press - Don't Wipe Your Bun With It.

Different freaks from the same MFer! Source

Our chief scientists, Drs. Ding-a-Ling and Ding Dong, Siamese twins, from Father Guido's $25.00 University, and, the lone long standing, never siting down scientific advisory team, on leave from the N. J. State Hospital for the Criminally Insane, held a press conference in the basement of the Washington Monument to announce its annual Health Warning:"If 'Merica it is to survive, then, Brothers and Sistas of the Corn Hole Degeneration, we must purify its body politic by asking ourselves this simple question:"Have you had your morning TRUMP today? Don't forget to Wipe Your Pence. That thing is more toxic than one's daily 'Trump'!"