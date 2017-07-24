What REPUBLICANS really want - SLAVERY!

DISCLOSURE: If you are offended by language and not deeds, skip this EPISTLE and go directly to a "Trump Licking Site"! Only, real patriots with loaded weapons and a hair triggered temperament should peruse this article without their psychiatric professional seated at their side. I have mine with me at all times.

"Doctored" Jonathan Livingston Pigeon is all greased up about the hidden agenda behind all Tea Republicans politics, and, the good "doctor" Pigeon has figured out what they really want, not what they say they want. Watch on YouTube

Brokeback News provided by an unmated source.The wisdom of "Doctored" Jonathan Livingston Pigeon-Poo can be bought, but, never sold. Please feel "free" to express yourself in whatever manner your spirit dictates in the comment section provide, not, as graffiti in restroom, that is so "old hat". No one reads these "Outrageous, Undisciplined Howlings", anymore, so, it presents a wonderful opportunity to meet equally uninformed folks without all that guilt and embarrassment associated with co-mingling with Trump Supporters. Remember, once a Trump Supporter, always, a Russian Jock Strap. If you do not want to be a Putin Cock Holster get up off your knees and swear never to watch FAUX FOX NETWORK NOISE - The Broadcasting Company that Hates Together.This is not Jonathan Livingston Pigeon-Poo, CEO & Founder of the Less Than Prestigious, "BIRD DROPPING INSTITUTE", A THINK TANK FOR MORONS, NO IDIOTS, PLEASE".Certified by Trump University Department of Divinity!