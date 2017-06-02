America is not a Representative Democracy - We are a Corpocracy!

22 United States Senators wrote to our FAKE President urging him to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. Here they are, along with the donations they received from oil and gas interests in the 2012, 2014, and 2016 elections. NOTE: The party affiliation that I am certain about are listed next to their infamous names, but, I suspect they are all, if not mostly. REPUBLICANS. All are cork sackers. in my humbled by the years view.

James Inhofe, Oklahoma, (R), Oil & gas: $465,950 Coal: $63,600 Total: $529,5502. John Barrasso, Wyoming, Oil & gas: $458,466 Coal: $127,356 Total: $585,8223.

Mitch McConnell, Kentucky, (R) Oil & gas: $1,180,384 Coal: $361,700 Total: $1,542,0844.John Cornyn, Texas, (R), Oil & gas: $1,101,456 Coal: $33,050 Total: $1,134,506 5.

Roy Blunt, Missouri, (R), Oil & gas: $353,864 Coal: $96,000 Total: $449,864Roger Wicker, Mississippi, Oil & gas: $198,816 Coal: $25,376 Total: $224,192 Michael Enzi, Wyoming, Oil & gas: $211,083 Coal: $63,300 Total: $274,383Mike Crapo, Idaho, Oil & gas: $110,250 Coal: $26,756 Total: $137,006Jim Risch, Idaho, Oil & gas: $123,850 Coal: $25,680 Total: $149,530Thad Cochran, Mississippi, Oil & gas: $276,905 Coal: $15,000 Total: $291,905Mike Rounds, South Dakota Oil & gas: $201,900 Coal: none Total: $201,900Rand Paul, Kentucky, (R), Oil & gas: $170,215 Coal: $82,571 Total: $252,786

John Boozman, Arkansas Oil & gas: $147,930 Coal: $2,000 Total: $149,930Richard Shelby, Alabama Oil & gas: $60,150 Coal: $2,500 Total: $62,650 Luther Strange, Alabama (Appointed in 2017, running in 2017 special election) Total: NA Orrin Hatch, Utah Oil & gas: $446,250 Coal: $25,000 Total: $471,250Mike Lee, Utah Oil & gas: $231,520 Coal: $21,895 Total: $253,415

Ted Cruz, Texas, (R), Oil & gas: $2,465,910 Coal: $103,900 Total: $2,569,810David Perdue, Georgia Oil & gas: $184,250 Coal: $0 Total: $184,250Thom Tillis, North Carolina Oil & gas: $263,400 Coal: $0 Total: $263,400 Tim Scott, South Carolina Oil & gas: $490,076 Coal: $58,200 Total: $548,276 Pat Roberts, Kansas Oil & gas: $388,950 Coal: $28,825 Total: $417,775