We are The REAL FAKE NEWS - not the fake, Fake News that our Fake Presidents Whines About!

For years, the not too bright folks on Newsvine.com have gotten our publication mixed up with REAL NEWS, which is a tragedy that serves as a sad commentary on how far Journalism has fallen.

A copycat logo by a REAL NEWS organization Source

That is the WRONG advise! Source

Wintrope Merridethe, The III, publisher and Flounder of Eat The Press - Don't Read Anything, Ignorance is Bliss. We should know, we are about the most "bliss" people on the planet of the Apes, according to Tom Cruise, our Mentor and Minder! Source

We are not REAL NEWS! We are THE REAL FAKE NEWS, and, proud of it. Our motto is, "Unfair & Unbalanced". We stringently adhere to tenets of our moral code: "The Public's Right To Know Every Damn Thing Right Now - Superseded Our Right To Tell The Truth!"

So, we just make SH*T UP!

Jonathan Livingston Pigeon, aka, Reverend Oral Fleece, "Straight From the Street and Not From the Poll-lice, aka, Wintrope Merridethe, the III. Source

Our untrained reporters are beaten to within an inch of their life with this mantra so they remember it every damn day of their lives. We even have it tattooed on their slanted forehead.We have discovered, by "trial and error", by "spit and shine" and lots of wine that "Face to Face" advertising is more effective, cheaper and is, now, the "hottest" way to advertise to Millennials. It's more effective than Social Media, or screaming profanity from rooftops at passing motorists.

Linda Lovelace, Chief Political Reporter Source

If you would like to earn a "little, very little extra money", are slightly slow, easily molded like a "Trump Supporter Strap" in a red cap, scribble our Journalistic Code down in BIG BLOCK LETTERS, and the next time you are at your favorite tattoo parlor ask them to tattoo it to your forehead. Just send us the bill. We will take it from there. Why wait folks, when you can get in on the ground floor before we fall through to the basement. Father Guido did! And, look at where he is today! He has his own racket!