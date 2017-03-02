How many more Trump advisors/appointees have to be exposed for their RUSSIAN CONNECTIONS before the IMPEACHMENT PROCESS OF TRUMP BEGINS?

Trump's Cabinet Picks Source

Good God, Man, Bill Clinton got a "blow job" from a consenting adult while on her knees in the oval office and lied about it. The Conservative, Bible Thumping Re-Puritans tried to impeach him. Trump, on the other hand, lies about everything, even about his wife getting a degree in ARCHITECTURE from Slovenia University, yet, this pathological liar is not IMPEACHED, or, under investigation for his mountain of lies. Below are his advisers/appointees who have lied, too, about their serious ties to RUSSIA? Here are my FAVORITES! What are yours? Please, share them with us as we all sink together on the "US Lollypop Ship", going down, down until we drown. Will the hapless Re-Puritans devoted to the Orange Agent of Doom drown, too?

1. Rex Tillerson, our new Secretary of State. As CEO of Exxon, Rex negotiated a deal with Russia that would allow Exxon to exploit 6,000,000 acres of mostly Crimea land for oil drilling.

2. Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager received $12.1 million dollars in CASH for his role in that scandal. Manafort, an international political consultant to world Dictators was paid this obscene fee for rigging the election that re-instated a Russian former puppet president in Crimea that the people of that region had booted out for corruption and too strongly tied to Putin. Crimea had imposed a heavy tax on the pipe line that travelled through their country from the lands that Putin and Tillerson negotiated on. So Putin invaded Crimea, took possession of the pipe line and claimed the land for himself.

3. Carter Page, an International Fund Manager negotiated a 19.5% stock option from Russia's state Oil Company with stock sold or given to Tillerson, Manafort, Carter Page, R. Stone, possibly Trump and others involved in the process.4. Wilbur Ross, the new Commerce Secretary appointed by Trump, was partners in Cyprus Bank, a money laundering organization for Putin's personal 30-50 BILLION DOLLARS, and failed to mentioned that item during his confirmation hearings.

5. KellyAnn Conway, spokesperson for the Trump campaign and his presidency, is married to the man who served as legal counsel for several American firms charged with bribing Russian officials so that their companies might do business with Russia.

6. Eric Trump, Trump's less than clever son, admitted during the campaign, "that a disproportionate amount of Trump Organization's income comes from Russia. Donald Trump has not acknowledged that claim, nor, released his tax returns so that Congress might determine if he has any Conflicts of Interest that might impede his duties as President of the United States and President of Trump Organization.7. R Stone, a long time personal friend and adviser to Trump, is up to his eyeballs in financial dealings with Russian and with the Rosneft Oil Limited.8. Several of Trump's campaign staff were tracked by USA Intel Agencies who reported that they, while housed in the Trump Towers, had a number of illegal and unauthorized contact with Russian officials and Russian Intelligence Agents.

9. Trump's wife, Melania, was born into a Communist Russian family in Slovenia. Her Father is still a member of the Communist Party alone with most of her relative.10. The Koch Brothers, contributors to Trump's campaign, have had close family members tied to business dealings in Russian.

11. Recently, we learned that the newly appointed Attorney General of the United States had communications with high level Russian officials and lied under oath about same. (An aside: Everyone that is in the know, as we are here, at the less than prestigious FAKE NEWS, Eat The Press - Don't Wipe Your Bun With It knows that Jeffrey Sessions was known as Henry Gibson, the much loved "gay, Southern Poet" from LAUGH IN TV prior to going into a life of crime as a politician from Georgia).

If Hillary Clinton was spotted sipping a White Russian after dinner drink , Conservative Republicans would be shouting: "LOCK HER UP" from the pulpits of the Evangelical, Born Upside Down and Backwards, Talking in Tongues RIGHT WING CHRISTIAN CHURCHES!Trump, the proven pathological liar, has had a very public "Bro-mance" with Putin and is reportedly heavily in debt to Russian Mobsters who may have bailed his company, Trump Organization, and its subsidiaries, out of financial ruin several times.