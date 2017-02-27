Trump's advisors should tell him that one does not talk and defecate from the same orfice, at least not in polite society!

Post this on your forehead! Source

DISCLAIMER: We, here, at Eat The Press - Don't Wipe Your Bun With It! are proud dissimulators of FAKE NEWS! Get it, we are FAKE NEWS, the real fake news that the Fake President is always complaining about. Need further proof? Our JOURNALISTIC CODE is: "The public's right to know supersedes our right to tell the truth, so we just make SH*T UP!. Dig in, eat it up, it's free, no calories and totally worthless"!

Kockroach Brothers Source

Fellow Newsvine Fiends, are you aware, my dear sweet, empty headed deplorable, that the infamous Koch Roach Brothers have pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into Republican coffers to move America closer to a "Corporate Owned Government", (Corpophrapy),managed by Reality TV stars, like Donald J. Trump, with the obscene blessings of Southern Evil-a-genital guv'ment haters? I did not know that either, until, I made it up for this post. However, to me, it seems that they are right on target to achieve their goal. Will you help them, by not voting every again, or, voting for a third party candidate?

The Hidden Hand Revealed! Source

Are you happy, now?This is Wintrope Merridethe, The III, publisher and flounder of Eat the Press - Don't Read It - Don't Read Anything. Ignorance is Bliss! That is now the new Conservative Republican Anthem! "IGNORANCE IS BLISS!"Are you sure that this EPISTLE did not change your life? It did mine? I no longer have pounding headaches and want to vomit every time I see the craven image of our ILLIGETIMATE president. I just want to slice my wrist!