Perhaps, Trump's advisers, or, a cadre of registered psychiatrists should explain to "the Donald" that grown men don't defecate and talk from the same orifice, at least, not in polite society.

    DISCLAIMER: We, here, at Eat The Press - Don't Wipe Your Bun With It are proud dissimulator of FAKE NEWS! Our JOURNALISTIC CODE is:  The public's right to know, right now, every damn thing about everyon, supersedes our right to tell the truth, so we just make crap up. Dig in, it free, no calories, the content is valueless!

    The Hidden Hand Revealed!

    The Koch Roach Brothers have pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into Republican coffers to move America closer to a Corporate owned government, managed by Reality TV stars and Southern Evil-genital guv'ment haters. It looks like they are close to achieving their goal.

