Trump vows to downsize the government by cutting out 2 of its 3 branches!

Acting more and more like his mentor, Adolf Hitler, Trump offers drastic solutions. Source

Fresh from the success of his American Conservative Association's Annual Meeting and Fund Raiser, our FAKE president ,( "the Man-Child"), Donald J. Trump, stunned the press when he announced plans to "SHRINK the government size by 2/3"! The Donald added that he could "guarantee" that he, and "he alone", would save hundreds of billions of tax payers' "hard earned money", with "the single stroke of an Executive Order". When queried about how he could make such a preposterous statement, our ILLEGITIMATE president, replied: "Easy! I plan to cut out the Legislative and Judicial branches of government".

A "pesky, impertinent" correspondent from the REAL FAKE NEWS, FOX TV NEWS NETWORK NEWS, rudely shouted out, "is that even legal"? Trump, our newly elected, Commander-In-Hate, instantaneously demonstrated his authority by having the reporter "bound,gagged", then, tossed out of a nearby window. Not one newspaper correspondent, reporter, or, fake journalist dared to ask another question."You, sons of bitches, are all dismissed", saluted Sean Spicer to the quivering cluster of spineless political pundits, as they slithered toward the exit!. "Get the Hel outta here", the Press Secretary snarled, "we will call you bitches back when we want to lie to you again!"

Steve Bannon, Whitehouse Senior Adviser to Trump, our First Fake President! Source

"Now, that is decisive action", stated Steve Bannon, as he whacked as many of the press as he could, as they scurried out of the Press Room. Bannon shouted as loudly as he could, to no one in particular, "As the new president of the American Tea Party & Russian Hackers Society . . . I, Steve Ban-non, Leninist,. . . am the real author of this new Trump/Bannon Decree. Hear me roar!" Then he let out a piercing roar like a injured Big Foot!This is Wintrope Merridethe, The III, Publisher & Flounder, Eat The Press - Don't Wipe Your Bun With It - It Scratches signing off, way, way off. Do you support this draconian actions of our FAKE PRESIDENT? If so, why? Respond in 140 characters or less. We are trying to save the trees.