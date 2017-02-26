Give Trump A Change! His plan to restrict newspapers to 140 characters will save millions of trees.

Wintrope Without Make Up! Source

The following rant was crafted solely by the esteemed, and, occasionally steamed, Wintrope Merridethe, The Trey, CEO and Flounder of Eat The Press - Don't Beat It!, almost solely by himself! However, he did have some help. Melania Trump collaborated on this masterpiece during their weekly conjugal visit!

Our not too bright CEO & Flounder, gleamed highly classified information from Melania's fine a*s, where she hides documents she does not want her husband to see. Our one-eyed, narrow minded Executive-In-Chief composed this unusual take Epistle on the "Trump-Russian Scandal" currently sweeping the nation, based on these hidden scrolls and other lies he picked up from the guards. One should note that Mister Megadeath's unorthodox views invariably diverts from the traditional political pundits point of view, as Wintrope writes by candle light from his cell, located in the dark, dank basement of the Dick Cheney Nursing Home For Wayward Republicans and barely sees the day of light for months at a stretch, or, until Melania next visit.

"One must look beyond the whining, beyond the boisterous name calling, the long, convoluted press conferences," suggests our frequently Water Boarded leader. To search for the truth, one must seek the kernels of wisdom that Trump, or, 'Agent Orange', as he is known to the Russians, wraps in his speeches, hidden under large chunk of original bull sh*t!Be patient, Little Grass Hopper, added Wintrope, "the truth will be revealed to those that are senile, weak of will, or, suffer from bloated bladders."Take for instance this jewel, tucked neatly in Trump's recent Press Confusion: 'How many damn times do I have to tell you MFers that I have no contact with the Russians except for financial bailout loans. No one in my campaign had contact with Russian intelligence operatives'."

"Paul Manafort, aka Man A Fart", writes the award adverse publisher from his therapy session's waiting room, quoted Trump as reportedly saying: "Pauli assured me when he was handed off $12.1 million in cash from the Russians that there was nothing to it. I believe Pauli. He is my guy!"The FAKE president, added, "I am the good guy, here! The lying, fake Press, the Intelligence community and CNN are the bad guys. Get it straight or I will send the M.P.s to your freaking, small scale homes and beat the snot out of your parents." Or words, not remotely similar to these.- This is Wintrope Merridethe, The Trey, and I don't remember this coming across my desk.