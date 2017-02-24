Newsvine

Who Da Man? Drumpf or Bannon?

By EatThe Press - Don't Read It!
Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:06 AM
I was under the delusion that Trump was elected by the Legion of Unwashed Asses who hate Hillary, Liberals, Jews, Hispanics, Mexicans, Native Americans and Muslims, not the "unwashed, unshaved, alcoholic wife beating, White Supremacist, Steve Bannon. Did I miss something?

Steven Bannon, Whitehouse Chief Adviser

Bannon cleaned up and bathed!

Who Da' Man?

Don't you think that Steven Bannon should shave and take a bathe more than once per month if he is going to lead the nation?Here is a picture of Steve cleaned up. He looks a lot like Rosie O'Donnell. I wonder if Drumpf knows that he has been hacked by Rosie?Bannon is an avowed Leninist; Trump is an avowed "Lend Me Money and I Will Never Pay It All Back To You-ist". Which do you prefer? Is 'Merica "doomed" or on a "boom"? Enquiring Minds Want To Know, the other kind don't give a Rat's Patootah!This is Wintrope Meridethe, The III, and, I did not approve this message!

Bannon cleaned up!

