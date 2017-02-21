Newsvine

Clinton was IMPEACHED for lying about a BLOW JOB; Trump Lies about EVERYTHING! Should he be Impeached or IMPALED?

By EatThe Press - Don't Read It!
Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:35 AM
How in the Freakin' Frack did this nation of Unwashed Asses end up in this wicked mess where a PATHOLOGICAL LIAR is our FAKE PRESIDENT. Is this an Alternate Reality, or, am I now in Hades?

CEO & Flounder

As, publisher and flounder, of Eat The Press - Don't Wipe Your Bun With It, I am firmly for "FAKE NEWS"! That is what we do here, we make sh*t up. It is our journalistic codes which we adhere to at all cost, unless there is a bride involved, then, of course we bend over.  Wouldn't you, too?Our motto is:  "Unfair and Unbalanced" and we live by those wise, profound words spoken by our Flounder during an all night drunk.

Down and Out Bum!

Please, take the time out from your lazy, left leaning, Liberal life and take this SENSELESS SURVEY. It is ONLY $50.00 dollars.  Won't you help a down and out bum? Keep this between us, Newsvine will want their cut, if we don't. Conspiracies are good things, makes the blood flow, don't you agree?

