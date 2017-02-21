Newsvine

Bill Clinton was impeached for lying about a BLOW JOB; Trump lies about EVERYTHING! Should he be impeached?

By EatThe Press - Don't Read It!
Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:35 AM
Drumpf Sworn In With An Ass Fart

How in the "Freaking Frack" did this nation, of Unwashed Lazy, Liberal Asses, end up in this wicked mess, where a PATHOLOGICAL LIAR is now  our FAKE, ILLEGITIMATE PRESIDENT? Is this an "Alternate Reality"? Is this GOD'S idea of a joke? Are we in a Parallel Universe, or, am I now in Hades, sucked into another Black Ho's darkest secret? I admit that I have been on a long drunk ever since that sexual predator, Drum-pf, was sworn into office by a swarm of RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS in black robes.To this, Munchkin, it seems that CHAOS has reigned from January Th, 2017, "a day that shall live in infamy"! I may never shower, again!MAKE AMERICA GREAT, AGAIN! - MY WHITE ASS!

CEO & Flounder

Putin Making Trump A Great Ass, Again!

As, publisher and flounder, of "Eat The Press - Don't Wipe Your Bun With It", I am, as some of you know, dedicated to the principle of "FAKE NEWS"! That is what we do, here, we fake it. Our Journalistic code is:  "The Public Right to Know Supersedes our Right to Tell the Truth", so, we just make Sh*t Up! In other words, we ARE FAKE NEWS! We feverishly adhere to are our code, all cost, unless there is a bride involved, then, of course, we bend over.  Wouldn't you, too?Our motto is:  "Unfair and Unbalanced", and, we live by those wise, profound words uttered by our Flounder during an all night drunk.

Down and Out Bum!

Please, take the time out from your lazy, left leaning, Liberal life to complete this SENSELESS SURVEY. It is ONLY $50.00 dollars, per answer, comment, or thought. Won't you help a down and out bum? Please, Keep this between us, Newsvine will want their cut, if we don't keep it a secret. You remember what happened the last time?  We had to sue them! Besides " Conspiracies" are good things, makes the blood flow, don't you agree? I think someone is watching us right now!

