Is Trump the new Bill Cosby? Four women have come forward charging him with rape, sexual battery and worse.

Why does the National Media remain MUTE? Source

Why is it that the media will chase after "smut" of any kind on some celebrities, as the National Enquirer seems to do, or, even just make it up from their sordid fantasy, while ignoring horrendous deeds by other celebrities? It took nearly 40 years before the scope of Comedian Bill Cosby drugging and rape of nearly a 100 women made it into the national headlines.

Bill Cosby accuser Beverly Johnson publicly accused the comedian of attempting to drug her. Source

Likewise, Donald J. Trump has been charged by four different woman of rape, sexual battery, oral sex with a twelve year old, rape of a 13 year old, as well, as threatening all of them with counter lawsuits, tying them up in court for years, even threaten their lives. Yet, the national media avoids mentioning it anything of a serious note about this MONSTER.

Trump's victim is trying to get her day in court, but, his money is in the path of JUSTICE! Source

A Federal Judge, Ronnie Abram, United States Federal Court, Thurgood Marshall Courthouse found enough evidence EXISTED in the RAPE CASE to allow the complaint to proceed to an "Attorney Conference", scheduled for October 14, 2016, in her courtroom. Miraculously, the plaintiffs have withdrawn their complaint with no notice by the national media.How many women must come forward before the media feels safe enough to report on "The Donald's" RAPE CHARGES?Below is a copy of the complaint and a video of one of the victims outlining the horrific abuse alleged by the man that the world now recognizes as a misogynist; a man who calls women "fat pigs", "Miss Piggy" and states that a "flat chested woman can never be a 10".

Trump's Lawsuit and Rape Source

Trump should not only RELEASE his Federal Taxes, he must also answer to these allegations. Trump has consistently accused President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of wrong doing. Broadcast media flaunt his "baseless accusations", as if, they were facts from the mouth of God, rather, than the rantings of a pathological liar.

Trump also is scheduled for a trial on November 28, 2016 for "Racketeering". Where is the coverage of this scandal? If it was Hillary, the media would be all over it like "white on rice", broadcast it 24/7/365. Why are the cable network silent on Trump's Racketeering Trial?Journalists who remain silent are complicity in these crimes. Send Trump to the Jail House Not the Whitehouse!