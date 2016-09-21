Our nation hangs in the balance, between a Con Artist, crude, rude, child rapist and a competent, female Commander - In - Chief. As always, we here at "Eat", remain unfair and in balance. Please, fill free to add your caustic mean spirited comments. - Wintrope Merridethe, The III, publisher and flounder
Should TRUMP be disqualified? Another Senseless Survey from the senseless folks, at
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Wed Sep 21, 2016 4:46 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment