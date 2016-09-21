Newsvine

EatThe Press - Don't Read It!

 

About Black from the waist down where it counts; White from the waist up where it doesn't. Articles: 173 Seeds: 18 Comments: 7180 Since: Aug 2011

Should TRUMP be disqualified? Another Senseless Survey from the senseless folks, at

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By EatThe Press - Don't Read It!
Wed Sep 21, 2016 4:46 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Deceiver!

Source

Our nation hangs in the balance, between a Con Artist, crude, rude, child rapist and a competent, female Commander - In - Chief.  As always, we here at "Eat", remain unfair and in balance. Please, fill free to add your caustic mean spirited comments. - Wintrope Merridethe, The III, publisher and flounder

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor