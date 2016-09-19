National Fraternal Order of Police Endorse Trump? No way!

The NATIONAL FRATERNAL ORDER OF THE POLICE endorsed Donald J. Trump on, or about, 17 September 2016, prior to the announcement of Trump's RACKETEERING TRIAL, scheduled for late November by Judge Conzalo Curiel.

However, the NFOP should have been aware of Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein upcoming trial for Rape of a Child. The next date in that trial is October 14, 2016, at 10 AM, in United States Federal Judge, Ronnie Abrams' courtroom, number 1506, of the Thurgood Marshall's Courthouse, NY, NY.

The president of the NFOP, stated on September 17, 2016 on Fox TV Network News, that the reason that the Union selected Trump was because of his "Belief In The Rule of Law"! Trump talks about supporting law and enforcement, but, in reality he is constantly breaking the rules of law and order and has two serious trial date coming up. How is it possible for the National Fraternal Order Police to justify endorsing someone that is accused of "raping a 13 year old" and forcing a 12 year old girl to give him "oral sex".

A business man that is charged with "Racketeering", no matter what he says, is, in my opinion, a poor choice for the NFOP to selected as their choice for COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF. Obviously, the NFOP's president, Chuck Canterbury, did not "vet" their candidate themselves, and relied on his words to make up their mind. Trump has a string of lawsuits, 3500 +, that he is involved in for failure to pay subcontractor, tradesmen, architects, cabinet maker, planners, even, the attorneys that he hired to STIFF his suppliers, and, the plaintiffs. What kind of a man does this to the people that help to build his buildings?

Putin, Paul Manaford and Trump! Source

Do America a favor, Dump! Source

Trump has publicly heaped praise on Putin, Kim Jung Lo, Omar Khadafy, and Saddam Hussein. Is this what the National Fraternal Order of Police stands for - a police state run by a CRIMINAL DICTATOR. I suggest that you correct your mistake and disavow Trump's endorsement before you are subjected to any more ridicule.