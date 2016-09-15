Trump Under More Investigations for Criminal Activity Than Al Capone

Trump's first wife accuses Trump of Rape, then recants! Source

Trump's RAPE accuser comes forward after decades of fear! Source

TRUMP RAPE TRIAL and other CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS: 1. Huntington Post article on Trump upcoming RAPE TRIAL: https://www.facebook.com/mary.topoleski.5/posts/10154022395202730

New Trump Yard Signs Popping Up in Texas! Source

2. Trump’s Attorney THREATENS REPORTERS who report on his RAPE TRIAL: Trumps VP of Trump Organization Michael Cohen uses his style of tried and true Mafia Tactics to intimidate Witnesses, Free Speech and reporting of Rape case against Donald Trump. Trying to intimidate witnesses, The Press and Free Speech should get him time. #RICO #FBI #GOPRIP #FEC #CNN #ABCNEWS #NBC #CBS 3. Trump Racketeering Case – Trump University http://www.newyorkupstate.com/capital-region/2016/09/report_ny_attorney_general_opening_inquiry_into_trump_foundation.html

4. Trump’s Modeling Agency currently being investigated for importing models illegally and involvement with white slavery. 5. Trump Foundation – Investigation for using foundation funds for political bribery.

6. Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, is being investigated for his ties to form governments, including Putin. Manafort received $12.1 million in cash from a communist source for assisting Putin re-install a community president ousted by the people of that country. 7.Trump campaign being investigated for using campaign funds to pay Trump properties. 8. Trump being investigated publicly asking for the Russian Hackers to hack Hillary’s emails. 9. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, being investigated for vacationing with Putin’s girlfriend during the week-end when Paul Manafort’s resigning as campaign manager for the Trump campaign. 10. Trump’s 3500 litigations being investigated over why he swindled workers, employees, subcontractors, tradesmen, contractors, architect, suppliers, etc. that helped him build his empire by failing over and over to pay the “full amount owed”, then, then threatening legal action that would ties the plaintiffs up in court for decades. 11. Trump’s building relationship with International Corporations that may be America at risk. All most all of these corporations have been involved with corruptions, collusion with their government and other criminal activities. 12. Trump has been described as a “Con Man”, Mobster Connected developers, a rapist, a thief, an unethical white collar gangster.