Trump's new Economic Plan found in basement of the Washington Monument!

Trump SECRET TO SUCCESS! Source

Friends don't let REPUBLICANS REPRODUCE! Source

Eat the Press - Don't Read It has an exclusive scoop, a blurry copy of "The Donald" Economic Speech has been discovered by the unreliable folks at Eat. They aren't called "Urinalist" for nothing. Here are Trumps big ideas:Pay off the National Debt with proceeds from Melania Trump's semi-nude Architecture Tours of the Whorehouse feature the First Tramp's strutting from one historic room to another modeling erotic costumes.Trump is calling for a "BAN on pornography"! Available only on line from the Whorehouse.

Trump is the Off, Off-Spring of the Republican Party of Hateriots bringing morons and idiots together to procreate. Source

Replace Welfare with WARFARE. Trump will elaborate on how much money Cheney made from one war with Iraq. Image how much America could have with wars all over the globe. Trump intends to make our Allies pay for it. Trump's plan will stimulate jobs by the million by not only building a WALL between Mexico and the USA, but, between the USA and Canada, and make Canada and Mexico pay for it.fDump's Economic Stimulation Plan calls for much more: "Build a Wall all the way around America and a dome on the top of it, so America can watch "football".

For the TRUMP FAMILY of nuts, thieves and fraudsters. Source

Trump's more dramatic idea and his most lucrative is to use slave laborers and pocket the cash from Mexico and Canada.Trump's financial advisers, Dr. Been Crazy and Dr. Ding Dong, claim that America can wipe out the NATIONAL DEBT by auctioning off the "NUCLEAR CODES" to the highest bidder, wiping out the debt and creating peace.Trump believe is a strong military, that is why he will authorize them to sell Nukes to Japan, Saudi Arabia, or, whoever can pay for them.Trump plans to sell the National Parks to the Koch Brothers, who will continual the Republican policy of prioritizing them.Finally, Trump will stop the drain on our financial coffers by ending Medicare and Medicaid. "Old people can just die!"! What have your sauces, or, hallucinations revealed to you about Trump's Economic Plan. Please, share it with our four readers.

This is Wintrope Merridethe, The Trey, and I approve this message.