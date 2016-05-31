An Open Letter to Annonymous, Black Lives Matter, & Protesters planning to "ROCK" the GOP's convention: DON'T!

Eat The Press - Don't Read It! Source

The best way to STOP Trump is to ignore him. Do not give him media coverage he so desperately CRAVES. Remember, he is a "spoiled, rich brat" that needs attention to validate his selfish LIFE STYLE! Stay home, organized a "Get The Vote" out campaign in your respective neighborhoods of influence. Take a positive, effective approach, rather, than relying on one's emotions and letting "anger" rule the day at GOP Coronation, in Cleveland, of the lowest prospect ever to be anointed by the party of GREED. I, too, dislike, distrust and disrespect this sleaze bag.

Looting for "Fun & Profit" is not protesting. It is robbery! Source

Trump is a "spoiled rich brat". A danger to mankind and world peace. He must be stop, but, not by violence or protest. Source

But, PROTESTING, particularly, violent protesting, plays into the dirty hands of "the Donald", who is positioning himself as, "the STRONG MAN"! He shouts to his audience of "juiced up" Hateriots that he, "the lying Donald Billionaire" is just what America needs to become "Great Again".

Remember how Nixon got elected? Source

Please, don't give in to hot emotions, suckered into Trump's political game of "any publicity is good publicity"! That is what is keeping his name in the papers, on TV, and, in the news. Precisely, the reaction that this race baiting, homophobic, isolationist wants: "CHAOS". Violence, beget violence, in the end, even peaceful protests will garner worldwide media coverage for this grotesque "Confidence Man". It will visually signal to this country, to undecided voters and to his disgruntled base that "AMERICA needs a "strong, decisive hand"! That, fellow Americans, is precisely what "the publicity hound, Don

Trump is a liar, a cheat and a disgrace to the office of the President of the United States of America. He is a clown. Source

ald" is banking on; free media coverage for a billionaire.This pathological lying, unpredictable, loose cannon will be perceived as "the man" to get the job done if protesting and violence erupts. DO NOT BE CONNED BY THE CON MAN!Taking to the streets, protesting, rioting, turning police barricades over, shouting folks down is NOT working! What works is registering voters, spreading the word to get the voters to the pols works to beat back this scourge at the ballot box. Work smart; Snub this Publicity Addicted Wh*re, Trump. Let the World see the coward hiding behind Third World barricades with no one protesting because TRUMP, the media maven is a confidence man" that is not worthy of your efforts.