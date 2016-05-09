Donald, When You Reach The BOTTOM on your VP choice, I'll be there for you!

Who would you choose for "The Donald's" running mate? Satan? Below, if you get that far, is my choice, after no consideration.

Tom Cotton is the perfect VP choice.

Orange Man, I'll be there!

Everyone is ducking "the Donald" as potential running mates. Not I. I tossed my hat and head into the ring. As a genital Left Leaning Liberal who never worked a day in his life, I believe that I can rally the "deadbeats, the meatheads, the lame-a*s left winger to lazy to get a job and get them to the election polls in November. My SECRET? Free Trump wine, a bottle after one cast one's votes; tit for tat. It a historic approach popular in the South. It almost got George Wallace elected and has been used for nearly two centuries. So, Donald, when you hit the bottom I'll be there for ya. Look for me, darling, I'm the one face up on the barroom floor.Think about it. I would be wonderful. I am bi-racial: Black from the waist down where it counts; white from the waist up where it doesn't. I am bi-pedal, that always helpful, bi-racial, bi-polar, so, I can appeals to all the nuts in America. I would be perfect.