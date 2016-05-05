Fellow 'Mericans, I stand before you because if I stood behind you, you wouldn't be able to see me and I have some very bad news for you!

A look Inside The Head of the Republican Front Runner! Source

Fellow 'Mericans, 'Merica is goin' to Hell in a handbag! What difference does it make if it's a DESIGNER'S HANDBAG? It's probably a "knock off" made in China and sold on the streets of 'Merica by illegals taking jobs away from our "parolees". And, it is all because of "Corn Hollers", you know who I am talkin' about, those damnable Left Leaning Liberals Too Lazy to get a job 'cause they play that "Devil's Game", Corn Hole, all day long, when they should be out looking for a job that doesn't exist. If they had any gumption at all, they would be on the next boat to Communist China begging that country to take them in as "Indenture Servants" as their forefathers did before them, when the came to 'Merica!

Trump is not afraid to get in touch with his macho self. Source

Communist China is the only place that is experiencing a shortage of workers. They keep dying off, or jumping out the windows and missing the "Suicide Nets". Yes, siree-Bob, Corn Hollers are ruining 'Merica, and, I believe that there is only one man that can save it, Donald J. Trump, builder of the Leaning Tower of Trump Crap.

I was a cage fighter myself when I owned a World Wide Wresting Federation franchise, now I just go in for "tune ups". Source

The Trump-er is a Super Hero, a legend in his own mind, and, the kind of unstable, unpredictable fellow we want to have sitting in the Whitehouse with his fingers on the bomb. It throws our enemies off; they don't know what "the Donald" will do, and, neither do I , or, you! Hells Bells, Marys, even the World Worst Comb-Over has no idea what he would do, or, say. I lick a man that is "crazier" than me. Don't you? -This is Wintrope Merridethe, The III, Publisher and Flounder, of the Less Than Prestigious, Eat The Press-Don't Read It, (the content is worthless, the value is in the nutrition in the fiber in the pulp when you eat it). So Eat it, Michael, don't Beat it! That is so passé. I admit that I approved this message, but, have no idea what it means.