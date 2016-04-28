Things I Want Trump to Say Before I Grudingly Grant Him By Vote, or, Not:

Bald Trump - If one lies about one's hair, what else will one lie about? Source

"I am going to hang this guy", Donald J. Trump.

If elected. I will whip Mitch McConnell skinny BUTT!If elected, I will force Carly Fiorina to get a face lift that isn't so damn scary.If elected, I will bomb the Hell out of Texas and personally kick Ted Cruz's ass.If elected I will support "Free Community Colleges" for the first two years, then, mandate that everyone graduate from Trump University.If elected, I will support a

I may look like Dracula but I only suck blood at night!

return of the draft, then bomb the "Hell Out of Everyone"!If elected, I will arm wrestle Putin. Then kiss him if he wins.

Why Texas should be bombed.

If elected, I will bomb the Hell out of ISSI.

If erected, I WILL GET A HAIR CUT, or, a stylish weave!What would you like to hear "the Donald" say? Please, fellow Newsvine fiends, enlighten us here, at Eat The Press - Don't Read It, the content is worthless, the value is in the pulp when one eats it. Do you like the bromide slogans of "The Donald", who lives in a far, far-off world inside his Trump Leaning Tower of Crap, high, high up in the air.