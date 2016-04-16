Should Christian Bibles be published with a mandatory warning: "May Be Hazardous To Your Mental Health"!

After reading about a North Carolina waitress, who received bible verses as a tip because she is "gay", (a twisted sister, of sort), I was moved to take action. These "cheap" Christian tippers left copies of near illegible, biblical verses, filled with grammatical mistakes that implied she should be killed! How thoughtful is that? I believe it is time we reign in the Raucous Religious Right.

The best and safest way to control the 3 R's is to simply put "warning labels", in big fat, block letters, at the top of all Evangelical, Born Up Side Down & Turned Around, Talking In Tongues, Standing on the Pews, Rolling in the Aisles Christian Bibles, thereby, warning the folks about the dangerous "side effects" of engaging in too much "bible study", with, too, little comprehension, or, supervision.Religious intolerance is clearly on the uptick. What say you, folks. Are you with us or, again it. Get your Bibles and your guns if 'n' you is agin it, 'cause we be comin' fer both. - This is Wintrope Merridethe, The III, and I approve this proclamation, this day. Mark it in your Apocalypse Calendar, please.