Senseless Survey provided by the senseless folks at Eat The Press - Don't Wear It As Underwear!

Here is another, in a whole series, of SENSELESS SURVEY, produced and researched by the senseless folks at Eat The Press - Don't Read Anything. It might change your mind and you will no longer be welcome back, here, in the Garden of Eden.

Please take your time and answer the question tritely, and to the best of your limited abilities. Stickers will be given out to those who get the most correct answers. And beatings will go to the "Losers"! No Cheating, please. We prefer to do that ourselves. I am cheating with my Research Assistant. She only in her tri-semester. I like them young. - Thank you, for not caring. This is Wintrope Merridethe, The Trey, Publisher & Flounder of Eat The Press - Don't Wipe Your Nose With It, yuck?