Confessions of a disgusting, self described Left Leaning Liberal! Revovlting revelations from an insider!

Open Mic Night is "Fright Night" in Mildew, Ohio where there are no jobs, not even blow jobs. Source

I, Winthrop Meredith, The Trey, publisher and flounder of the much maligned, and richly deserved, Eat The Press - Don't Read It, am compelled, this day, this moment, upon learning of Bernie Sanders’ upcoming Vatican visit with the Pope, to confess my sin that I am a Left Leaning Liberal Too Lazy To Get A Job, even a Blow Job. As by better state I am without redeeming value, suited only for ridicule, debasement, whatever the Hell that is!I do, hereby, confess that I, too, am feeling the “Bern”; so strongly that my tongue is singed. The compulsion is so compelling that I forced to confess that I am the "one" that Calcified Conservative Re-Puritans, (“our betters“), chastise every "freaking" hour of the day on Talk Hate Radio shows, 24/7/365. On the dial at 666 AM Talk Crap. It is true, I am that disgusting, demoralizing, demonic Left Leaning Liberal Too Lazy To Get A Job! That is me, brothers and sisters of the Corn Hole Degeneration, to the Tee . . . shirt, which reads: “Caution - Left Leaning Liberal Approaching - Secure Your Wallet!” Please forgive me for my effusions, I need to get this heavy burden off me chest, which is not a very big chest, I admit. OK, it's, puny, but, my hands are HUGE, like Trump's. They are as large as Bigfoot's and almost as hairy. Further, Father Guido, of Saint Rotisserie, Church of the Damned, I confess that my lifelong struggle is that I cannot "pull myself up by my own bootstraps”. I get as far as my bulging belly, then, take a lunch break, followed by a nap, and, well, it’s a down hill slide from there, slip sliding all the way back to me “bootstraps”, without passing goal. Try, try as I may. Nothing works, neither do I. My berating Right Wing Republican Christian betters claim that it is “me” sizeable frame that prevents me from pulling me “bootstraps” over me belly, but, I say it is because I don’t have any bootstraps. I toss them out with "me" military garb nearly 50 years ago, when I mustered out of the Army. And, I have the yellow stains to prove it. Now, I wear only “flip flops”, a bath robe on special occasions, and my soiled Tommy Hills "Go Figure's" Distressed sport jackets, coordinated nicely with my near need ironing or washing Tattered Trousers with matching hat.

Tommie Hils "Go Figure" Designer Rags Source

I go about my daily business serenely, because I am a part-time idiot and a full-time moron, as my betters say, quietly begging free stuff from one Social Service to another. I use the old standard "hand out" routine, as I run from place to place whining "feed me. feed me." I get a lot of offers from desperate men, but, I am a desperate man, also! So, it usually, “No Thanks”, I say, politely, “I am looking for a leg up, not a lay down. But, thank you for the compliment, A*s hole!” Like my hero, in my Walter Mitty's "Twisted Sister's' mind, I believe that I am not deserving of those harsh, baseless charges that Calcified Conservative hurls at me like unexploded grenades from their overflowing arsenals of pent up Christian wrath. "It the Free Government Cheese”, I shout, as I race to my 1969 VW Hippy like Van, “It the free gpv'mint cheese that is at culprit, not my gluttony“. Don't you see, fellow Fiends, friend-enemies, and left over thrash, I am a board certified "mess" and need constant assistance. Please give me a "leg up". Don't ax me to "pull my legs up by my boot straps. I am strapped enough.Like Blanche, from Tennessee Williams' play, "A Streetcar Named Desire", I live off the generosity of others"! Not always, because, once a month, I get me ration of that creamy, yellowed Velvet cheese from da gov'mint. It is what sustains me, and my fellow fleas. But, it is high in fatty acids. So, at the first of every month, I gather with me other Left Leaning Liberals at the local Post Office, here, in Mildew, Ohio waiting for our Free Government Cheese. Most of my fellow littering, Left Leaning Liberals throw away the cheese and eat the box. Not I! I gleefully devour the brick of cheese and the card board container, as well! It full of fiber which helps with that occasional “blockage” that one gets from sitting on his can all day long drawing circles in the mud.So, you see, it’s not my fault. It the gov’mint’s fault for giving me so much.This is Wintrope Merridethe, The Trey, and I approve this message.