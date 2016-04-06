The Minimum Wage War

This old bags asked that question, also! Source

Why the HELL does it take a POLITICAL WAR that has dragged on for decades to literally force local business owners to do the RIGHT THING and raise the wages of their employees to a livable wage? In 1957, at, 15 years of age, I made a whopping $1.00 per hour as a teenager, hand delivering print copy to clients from a print shop in downtown Dayton. That wage would be the equivalent to $20.00 in today's economy.Do you know what grinds my gears, churn my stomach into knots, and, daily pops my cork? Well, I am fixin' to tell ya, ready or snot! It this: Every darn blasted, poppy, fart, Hell time I go into a store, (grocery, retail, or, food chain), the service personnel has changed. They are all new, new faces, who don't have a clue where anything is located, or, how anything works. They all say the same weak excuse, "Agh, I'll have to call my supervisor, but, I forgot her code". What is happening to 'Merica, I as you? It seems, to this weak minded, despondent correspondent that the employees go from week to "weak", literally. With each personnel change the employment bar drops lower and lower, until only the "dredges of society", (those tattooed covered, toothless has-been, hippy drop ins), are the only ones hired to fill those dead-end jobs. No wonder, too, those positions consists of primarily of temporary employment, offering no benefits, minimum wage, or less, and, providing employees with a whopping 32 hours per week, so employer might avoid classifying their employees as "full time" creeps, instead of part time animals.GREED IS IT AGAIN, Fellow 'Mericans, RUINING AMERICA!I tell you what's what! 'Merica is gonin

' to Hell in a handbag, fellow fiends. What difference does it make if it is a designer's hand bag. It's still a hand bag, probably made in China, anyway and sold on the streets of 'Merica by illegal aliens from outer space, takin go marginal jobs away from our marginal 'Mericans. It is my unbiased, unfilled, under view opinion that the culprit for this sad, stale, state of affairs is none other than that despicable REPUBLICAN PARTY, who has been acting as the exclusive AGENT OF CHANGE FOR CORPORATE GREED for decades! Are Americans that "freaking-facking STUPID, that they cannot see what is happening to OUR GRIT AMERICAN country? Or, worse, do they just DON'T GIVE A DAMN? Conservative Republicans, calcified Conservatives with horn, in particular, have escalated the demise of our

GRIT AMERICAN country by injecting their BACKWOODS, born upside down and backwards, HILL BULLY, EVANGELICAL pseudo Christian, talking in tongues religion into every ORIFICE OF OUR BODY POLITICS turning it into a rotting junk pile of Middle Age RUBBISH! Conservative REPUBLICANS & RELIGIOUS ZEALOTS can all go to Hell, if you ask me, on a Virgin Jet. (They are offering luxury one way ticket, nowadays.But, we must not let them take this country with them! No, soiree! JESUS WAS NOT A RIGHT WING, CONSERVATIVE CHRISTIAN REPUBLICAN HATERS lugging about loaded AKR SEMI-AUTOMATIC WEAPONS, flaunting NRA banters that promote, "OPEN CARRY GUN LAWS", calling themselves "Patriots", while labeling all those who don't carry, as "unpatriotic, unwashed, non-religious SINNER against God and country". What the Freaking Frack happened to 'Merica, I ax you?