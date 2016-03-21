Should Trump Be Excomumicated Before, or After the Erection?

"I would love to punch them in the face". - Donald J. Trump's tombstone reads. Source

Friends, fiends and fellow communist muskrats, we gather here, today, to blaspheme, because, if we gathered tomorrow, tomorrow never comes. So, therefore, fellow curd, I beech you to take this new "SENSELESS SURVEY, now, while you are in the heat of one of your verbal seizures and make sense of it.

We, here, at the much maligned Eat The Press - Never, Ever Read Anything believed that "Ignorance Is Bliss"! We was all born dumb, for some of us it "worn off", but, not me. I have remained true to me roots. I am a Neanderthal and proud of it, except for all the hairy parts that constantly need brushing before one rolls out to work in the morning headed to the grime fields of the forgotten minds, I grind. As always, we here, at "EAT IT", adhere to our JOURNALISTIC CODE:

The public's right to know every damn thing about everyone right this damn minute, supersedes our right to tell the truth. So, we just make crap up!

Friends, fiends, and freaks won't you help us Make 'Merica Grits, Again

Hillary: "I've got to get a new make up artist"! Source

, by taking the time out of your busy day of avoiding your responsibilities and complete this Mind Expanding Survey! - the ManagementThis is Wintrope Merridethe, The Challenged, and I don't recall this epistle going through my office or any of my orifices. Sue Fox TV for withering my mind.