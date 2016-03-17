Newsvine

Senseless Surveys: Single Women with ugly children support "the Donald" , while toothless men with stubble "hijack cars"? Why?

By EatThe Press - Don't Read It!
Thu Mar 17, 2016 7:31 AM
Eat the Press - Don't Read Anything, Ignorance Is Bliss brings 'Merica another, SENSELESS SURVEYS, to illuminate "the poorly educated", on their trek over the cliff of "No Returns"!  I Chad You Not!Please, friends, felons and fellow 'Mericans wouldn't you take a moment from your criminal spree to take this important survey? Then, don't ferget, to support our "Unfair & Unbalanced" publication by sending your wallets directly to our P. O. Box, cellblock 666, so, that we can continue to do our dirty work and avoid eviction.

HRC, author of the "Senseless Survey"!

That explains a lot!

As always, I remain Wintrope Merridethe, The Trey, publisher and flounder of this much maligned, politically astute rag sheet, which our friend in the South wear as Sheet when their regular Sheet are  at the creek being washed.Please, take the survey, then, if privacy is important to you, take you life to another dimension where creditors cannot pursue you. We do it all the time.Our Journalistic Creed Remains:  Your Right To Know Supersedes Our Right To Tell The Truth, so we just make sh*t up!

