Newsvine

EatThe Press - Don't Read It!

 

About Black from the waist down where it counts; White from the waist up where it doesn't. Articles: 173 Seeds: 18 Comments: 7180 Since: Aug 2011

Trump's Hateroids are turning ugly at his Make America Hate Rallies in the Alleys!

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By EatThe Press - Don't Read It!
Sun Mar 13, 2016 4:05 AM
Discuss:

Trump's "Hateroids" and Sander's "Berniebolts" are clashing more frequently, turning Trump's primary presidential "rallies" into raucous, brawling, pushing and shoving matches reminiscent of Herr Hitler's Beer Hall rallies.

Article Photo

Herr Trumpf, Mein Fury!

Source

Trump extols his attendees to "Get 'em out of here", when a protester interrupts one of his classic "rants". Trump doesn't give speeches. He rants, snorts and bullies. "The Donald" will make a fine president, embodying all the qualities that make 'Merica Hate Again!How does a Trump America look to you? It looks, to me, a tired old reprobate, exactly like a World Wide Wrestling Match, similar to the one's Trump used to promote when he owned a WWWF franchise. He was great as a "Ring Master", just as he is today. Sometimes never change.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor