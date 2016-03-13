Trump's Hateroids are turning ugly at his Make America Hate Rallies in the Alleys!

Trump's "Hateroids" and Sander's "Berniebolts" are clashing more frequently, turning Trump's primary presidential "rallies" into raucous, brawling, pushing and shoving matches reminiscent of Herr Hitler's Beer Hall rallies.

Herr Trumpf, Mein Fury! Source

Trump extols his attendees to "Get 'em out of here", when a protester interrupts one of his classic "rants". Trump doesn't give speeches. He rants, snorts and bullies. "The Donald" will make a fine president, embodying all the qualities that make 'Merica Hate Again!How does a Trump America look to you? It looks, to me, a tired old reprobate, exactly like a World Wide Wrestling Match, similar to the one's Trump used to promote when he owned a WWWF franchise. He was great as a "Ring Master", just as he is today. Sometimes never change.